'Barbie Girl' band Aqua announces split after three decades together

Aqua announces surprise split

Aqua is taking its final bow.

Nearly three decades after Barbie Girl turned the Danish pop group into a global sensation, the band has announced it is officially ending its run as a live act. The trio — Lene Nystrøm, René Dif, Søren Rasted — shared the news with fans in an emotional Instagram post Monday, May 18, alongside a picture of their iconic logo.

“After many incredible years, we have decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band,” they wrote. “AQUA has been such a huge part of our lives, and together we’ve had the chance to experience more than we ever dared to dream of.”

The band added, “When you’ve been together for this long, you also learn when it’s time to protect what you’ve created together. For us, this feels like the right moment to say goodbye, while the memories are still strong, and while the love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact.”

After thanking fans for 30 years of “the love, the energy, the support, and for all the moments,” they signed off with “nothing but love and gratitude.”

Aqua exploded onto the music scene in 1997 with Barbie Girl, the bubblegum pop anthem that dominated charts worldwide and sparked controversy thanks to its cheeky lyrics. The track even prompted Barbie’s parent company Mattel to sue the band’s label in 2000, though the case was ultimately dismissed.

The group first split in 2001 before reuniting in 2007. They later enjoyed a major revival in 2023 when Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice sampled their biggest hit for Barbie World on the blockbuster Barbie soundtrack.