Apple Martin to star opposite mom Gwyneth Paltrow's ex costar

Apple Martin is set to kickstart her Hollywood acting career, landing her first major film role opposite a star-studded cast that includes one of her mother Gwyneth Paltrow's most famous former costars, Jude Law.

The 22-year-old has joined the cast of a highly anticipated new romantic comedy directed by Nancy Meyers, marking a massive milestone less than a fortnight after graduating from university.

Production has just got underway on the project, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on Christmas Day next year.

The film serves as a fascinating Hollywood crossover, as Martin’s famous mother has already shared the screen with three of her daughter's new castmates.

Paltrow famously played Law’s lover in the 1999 psychological thriller The Talented Mr Ripley, starred alongside Penélope Cruz in 2007's The Good Night, and filmed scenes with Owen Wilson for the 2001 comedy The Royal Tenenbaums.

Alongside Law, Cruz, and Wilson, Martin will also share the screen with Succession star Kieran Culkin, as well as Tony Hale, Beverly D’Angelo, and Erin Doherty.

While the official plot is currently being kept under wraps, Meyers gave fans a teaser a few years ago by revealing that the script is semi-autobiographical.

She shared online that the storyline revolves around a group of people making a film, exploring the magic and mystery of the movie industry.

Stepping in front of the camera is a sharp pivot for Martin, who recently graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville with a degree in Law, History and Society.

While this is her first foray into feature films, the blonde has already made a name for herself in the fashion world.

She has fronted high-profile campaigns for brands such as Gap, self-portrait, and Chloé, alongside collaborating with the iconic French fashion house Chanel.