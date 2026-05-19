Zahara Jolie leaves Brad Pitt's last name behind for graduation

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara has publicly left her father Brad Pitt’s last name behind, choosing to drop the surname during her recent college graduation ceremony.

The 21-year-old graduated from Spelman College over the weekend, and social media footage from the event revealed that as she walked across the stage to receive her diploma, she was officially announced as "Zahara Marley Jolie."

The distinct omission of Pitt’s surname is the latest indication of a shift in the family dynamics following her parents' high-profile separation.

This is not the first time Zahara has chosen to drop her father's name in a public setting.

Three years ago, when she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, she introduced herself to her peers using the exact same moniker.

In a video clip shared on social media back in 2023, she proudly declared her name as Zahara Marley Jolie, adding that she came all the way from the Golden State, Los Angeles, California.

While Zahara has kept quiet about her relationship with Pitt, she has been incredibly open about her close bond with her mother.

Just last month, Jolie was right by her daughter's side at a Mother Daughter Luncheon, where Zahara gave a moving speech about their connection.

She described their bond as unique and almost kindred, explaining that because she was adopted at six months old, their love for each other was a found one.

Zahara praised Jolie as a selfless and understanding role model who raised her children to value kindness, growth, and helping others, finishing her speech with a heartfelt thank you to her mother.

The family has been navigating a complex dynamic ever since Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 after falling in love on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004.

The former couple, whose incredibly messy divorce was finally wrapped up in 2024, share five other children: Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Zahara is far from the only sibling to distance herself from the Pitt name recently, either.

Her younger sister Shiloh previously submitted official paperwork to legally change her last name to Jolie, while 17-year-old Vivienne opted to drop her father’s surname professionally, choosing to be credited simply as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for the Broadway show The Outsiders.