John Travolta opens up on viral Cannes look this year

John Travolta has opened up about his viral Cannes look this year, explaining that his bold choice to rock different coloured berets was a deliberate move to look like an old-school director.

The 72-year-old actor caused a massive stir at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, first turning heads on Friday in a slouchy white beret and spectacles for the premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.

He followed it up the very next day by swapping to a black beret and black wire-rimmed glasses for the movie's official photocall.

Speaking about his much-talked-about outfits, the Hollywood A-lister revealed to CNN that he intentionally designed the look to separate his directorial work from his acting persona.

Travolta explained that he told himself he was a director this time, so he needed to play the part and look the part of an old-school director.

After researching historical photographs of filmmakers from the 1920s through to the 1960s, he noticed that classic directors frequently wore berets and glasses, inspiring him to pay homage to the craft by dressing the part himself.

The specific wardrobe choices were also about creating a lasting memory for the star.

Travolta shared with a smile that he wanted to be able to look back at the photographs in the future and immediately connect the distinct look to the exact moment he was at Cannes promoting his film and winning the Palme d’Or.

It has indeed been a historic festival for the veteran star, who was presented with an honorary Cannes Palme d’Or, the prestigious festival's equivalent of a lifetime achievement award, at this year's annual event.

Taking to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the massive milestone, Travolta admitted he has never been prouder to win an award, describing the trophy as something that has always represented art at its finest and calling the recognition a deeply humbling experience.

His 26-year-old daughter, Ella, who stars alongside her father in Propeller One-Way Night Coach, also made her support public by replying that she was incredibly proud of him.