Victoria Beckham looks relaxed amid claims her friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan is over

Victoria Beckham looked relaxed while spending time with her husband David on their £ 5 million yacht off the coast of Miami, Florida on Saturday.

The fashion designer, 49, showed off her sensational figure as she wore a string bikini top and some black shorts and looked absolutely mindblowing.

She protected her eyes behind some dark sunglasses as she walked across the vessel's deck before resting next to her sportsman partner David, 48.

On the other hand, the former footballer was clad in casual attire, opting for an orange T-shirt and grey shorts while he wore a black and white baseball cap by Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara.

It comes after it emerged Meghan Markle may have sidelined her friendship with the couple, following a suspicion they may have leaked stories about the Sussexes.

Their boat trip comes as the Beckhams appear to have been 'Markled', with the word cruelly used by critics of Meghan to describe how she is seemingly able to swiftly move on from some of those once closest to her.

David and Victoria Beckham were guests at her wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor in 2018. However, their friendship seems to have died.

Reciprocally, Meghan and Harry were not guests at the wedding of the Beckhams' son Brooklyn to US heiress Nicola Peltz in April last year.