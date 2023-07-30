 
menu menu menu

'Saw X': Tobin Bell returns as serial killer 'Jigsaw' to set new traps

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Tobin Bells Saw X has a connection between Saw I and Saw III
Tobin Bell's 'Saw X' has a connection between 'Saw I' and 'Saw III'

The trailer for Saw X has unveiled the return of Tobin Bell as the horror serial killer Jigsaw, this time to set up new traps for people.

Bell's return was already announced by the makers, Lionsgate, a long time ago. His role has been the heart of the horror franchise, which began with 2004's Saw.

Unfortunately, his character died at the end of the third part of Saw. However, he did keep on reprising his role in the flashbacks of the other sequels.

Lionsgate confirmed his presence in Saw X last October in an official statement that read: "The return of Tobin Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ goal of a film that captures everything Saw fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve.”

Saw X is coming to threates two years after the prior installment, titled Spiral: From the Book of Saw which featured Chris Rock in the lead role.

Bell, 80, is coming back for the tenth part of Saw to play the most disturbing and personal game of his life.

This time, the 80-year-old actor will be unfolding the hidden chapter that has a connection to Saw 1 and Saw 3 , in which he travels to Mexico for a risky medical procedure in the hope of getting a cure for his cancer. However, he discovers that the operation was a pure scam.

Therefore, Jigsaw now aims to set a new trap against the con artists to teach them a lesson in his signature style.

Saw X, featuring Tobin Bell is slated to release worldwide on September 27, 2023, reports Variety. 

Watch trailer:



More From Entertainment:

Is Simon Cowell bidding goodbye to showbiz? video

Is Simon Cowell bidding goodbye to showbiz?
Princess Diana’s brother in ‘final-final’ stage of writing new book video

Princess Diana’s brother in ‘final-final’ stage of writing new book
Victoria Beckham looks relaxed amid claims her friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan is over

Victoria Beckham looks relaxed amid claims her friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan is over
Johnny Depp takes assistance of 'cane' for Boston concert due to ankle injury

Johnny Depp takes assistance of 'cane' for Boston concert due to ankle injury
Taylor Swift's fans forced Earth to shake

Taylor Swift's fans forced Earth to shake
Kelly Ripa swings massive slap to Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes

Kelly Ripa swings massive slap to Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes
Ariana Grande under the spotlight for being 'homewrecker' again

Ariana Grande under the spotlight for being 'homewrecker' again
'America's Got Talent' judges shower support to Sofia Vergara amid divorce

'America's Got Talent' judges shower support to Sofia Vergara amid divorce
Meghan Markle knows her 'success' lies in distance from Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle knows her 'success' lies in distance from Prince Harry