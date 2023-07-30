'Saw X': Tobin Bell returns as serial killer 'Jigsaw' to set new traps

Tobin Bell's 'Saw X' has a connection between 'Saw I' and 'Saw III'

The trailer for Saw X has unveiled the return of Tobin Bell as the horror serial killer Jigsaw, this time to set up new traps for people.

Bell's return was already announced by the makers, Lionsgate, a long time ago. His role has been the heart of the horror franchise, which began with 2004's Saw.

Unfortunately, his character died at the end of the third part of Saw. However, he did keep on reprising his role in the flashbacks of the other sequels.

Lionsgate confirmed his presence in Saw X last October in an official statement that read: "The return of Tobin Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ goal of a film that captures everything Saw fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve.”

Saw X is coming to threates two years after the prior installment, titled Spiral: From the Book of Saw which featured Chris Rock in the lead role.

Bell, 80, is coming back for the tenth part of Saw to play the most disturbing and personal game of his life.

This time, the 80-year-old actor will be unfolding the hidden chapter that has a connection to Saw 1 and Saw 3 , in which he travels to Mexico for a risky medical procedure in the hope of getting a cure for his cancer. However, he discovers that the operation was a pure scam.

Therefore, Jigsaw now aims to set a new trap against the con artists to teach them a lesson in his signature style.

Saw X, featuring Tobin Bell is slated to release worldwide on September 27, 2023, reports Variety.

Watch trailer:







