Cardi B reacts to fan's drink toss at her during performance

Cardi B, the renowned singer and rapper, found herself in the midst of two incidents during her performances in Las Vegas.

The first incident occurred during a daytime show when an audience member threw a drink at her while she was singing her hit song "Bodak Yellow." In response to the unexpected splash, Cardi swiftly hurled the microphone towards the direction of the person responsible for the act.

A video capturing the incident was shared on Pop Base Twitter, showing Cardi wearing a vibrant orange dress on stage. Despite the momentary shock, she continued with her performance, and the background music and vocals kept playing.

The following night, during her performance at Drai's Beach Club, Cardi's frustration rose when the DJ allegedly cut off her songs prematurely. In response to this, she vented her displeasure by dramatically tossing the microphone in the direction of the DJ, much like a football pass, before leaving the stage.

These two incidents occurred over the weekend, coinciding with the release of her new song "Jealousy," a collaboration with her husband Offset. Cardi B's passion for her performances was evident, and her emotions got the better of her in these particular situations.