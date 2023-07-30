 
menu menu menu

Bebe Rexha cries on stage as she announces split from boyfriend after he fat-shamed her

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023


Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha has recently confirmed that she and Keyan Safyari, a cinematographer, have ended their three-year relationship. 

During her recent performance at a Best F'n Night Of My Life concert, Rexha donned a stunning black jumpsuit that accentuated her curves.

Despite her fashionable appearance, the star shared with her fans that she was feeling fragile following her recent break-up.

She said: “I just went through a break-up so I might get a little emotional and you need to help me.”

As the concert continued, her fans held up signs with messages of encouragement, including "You are enough" during her song I Am. Although Rexha joked that her fans were trying to make her cry, she was later seen in tears.

Despite the emotional performance, the Grammy-nominated artist put on a fantastic show for her fans and later headed out to a nightclub in London. Her stunning neon pink jeweled jumpsuit with dramatic netted wings left a lasting impression.

Earlier, Rexha had posted a 'fat-shaming' text allegedly sent by her ex to her Instagram Stories.

In the message, the person purported to be Safyari criticized Rexha's weight gain and changes in her appearance, which left her feeling hurt.

He wrote: “You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok?”

Nonetheless, the Baby I’m Jealous artist remained resilient and showed that she would not let her break-up or negative messages get the best of her.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is ‘squandering and giving away the greatest asset’

Meghan Markle is ‘squandering and giving away the greatest asset’
Nicholas Cage opens up about playing alternate Superman in The Flash cameo

Nicholas Cage opens up about playing alternate Superman in The Flash cameo
Has King Charles read Prince Harry’s memoir?

Has King Charles read Prince Harry’s memoir?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle once had the ‘world dunk on their potential’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle once had the ‘world dunk on their potential’
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter, stuns in purple swimsuit

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter, stuns in purple swimsuit
Jungkook talks about solo song 'Seven' and BTS training days on Suga's show

Jungkook talks about solo song 'Seven' and BTS training days on Suga's show
Prince Harry needs much more than a ‘tender embrace of Pa’s account’

Prince Harry needs much more than a ‘tender embrace of Pa’s account’
'Barbie' movie soundtrack dominates UK singles charts

'Barbie' movie soundtrack dominates UK singles charts
Meghan Markle aims to ‘end’ 500-year-old empire?

Meghan Markle aims to ‘end’ 500-year-old empire?