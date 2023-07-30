Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter, stuns in purple swimsuit

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter turns heads with a new Instagram post which showed her in a purple swimsuit. Fans were shocked as the 23-year-old looked like the spitting image of her mother.

Ava showed off her toned figure in the one-piece suit as she lay on the floor next to a swimming pool while posing for several photos. The post also revealed that the media personality has scored a partnership with Aerie.

She captioned the pictures, writing: “Soaking up the second half of Summer with @aerie.”

The post was quickly liked by the Legally Blonde star, who shares Ava with her former husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple got married back in 1999 and ended up separating in 2008.



She also shares her son Tennessee with her other ex, Jim Toth. They got married back in 2011 but they then revealed a statement in March announcing that their marriage would be coming to an end after over a decade.

Ava previously said in 2021 that she wasn’t too sure that she wanted to take the same path her parents did and go into the acting industry. She graduated from UC Berkeley and has also worked as a model with working as an influencer.