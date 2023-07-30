 
Khloe Kardashian throws son Tatum space-themed 1st birthday

Khloe Kardashian shares son Tatum and daughter Dream with her ex Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum celebrated his first birthday in style with a space-themed party on Friday.

The reality star, who shares Tatum and daughter Dream with her former partner Tristan Thompson, went all out for the occasion.

Khloe decorated her backyard with a variety of astronaut-inspired décor, including helmets and space-themed treats for all the partygoers.

Tatum's cake was a stunning three-tier blue space-themed cake with an astronaut on top. There were also two large collections of blue, white, and silver marble balloons at the entrance of her home.

To keep the children entertained, Khloe set up several tables for them to play at, including "Tatum's play-dough space discovery" and "Tatum's space slime making."

The seats at the activity tables were silver and each had a homemade jetpack on the back made of soda bottles. Khloe also shared rare photos with her son Tatum on Instagram, showing her holding him in her arms and beaming with pride. In the post, Khloe wished her little one a happy first birthday and expressed her gratitude for having him in her life.

“Happy birthday, my sweet son!” the Good American designer began her post. “I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you.”

In an Instagram video, Khloe showed off the amazing food being prepared by Miss Chef K for the party. She also gave her followers a glimpse of the astronaut-inspired decorations and space-themed activities. 

