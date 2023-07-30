This BTS member wanted Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ for himself

K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook was the latest guest on his bandmate Suga’s show Suchwita and he spoke about his personality, his solo career, his members and more. When talking about his solo song, he admitted “I got the song, and I loved it.”

However, he wasn’t the only member of BTS who absolutely loved the song. Jungkook explained that he was hugely drawn to Seven because it gave off a much more mature image and after listening to him, Suga admitted:

“If I had heard this song, I would’ve done it myself.”





He went on to add that he would’ve gone even further to get his hands on the track. “I’d have been like, ‘Let me do it. I’ll sing it in English.’”

In the same episode, Jungkook admitted that his personality was made up of the personalities of all the other members. “In the way I talk, you can hear all the members. It’s not like I took something, it’s more like I was a sponge that absorbed everything (he became like the members without even realizing it.)”

He added: “I didn’t really think about myself. But sometimes, when I’m talking to other people, the key points you guys talked about pop into my head. I get that feeling.”