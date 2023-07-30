Ashley Cole ties the knot with Sharon Canu in Intimate Italian Ceremony

Ashley Cole married his partner Sharon Canu in an intimate Italian ceremony, 12 years after divorcing his ex-wife Cheryl. The ceremony was held over the weekend and only a few of his celebrity pals were invited to attend the marriage ceremony.

A few known personalities including Frank and Christine Lampard, John Terry, Sam Faiers and her partner Pual Knightley were also present at the occasion.

Ashley and Canu first met in 2014 and they share two kids, a son, six-year-old Jason and a daughter named Grace, who is four years of age, reports Dailymail.

The couple announced their engagement last year and a few friends and family members were invited to Hotel La Vecchia Posta in Ladispoli to participate in celebrations which included a live orchestra and fireworks display.

The Sun quoted a source saying that the couple was madly in love with each other and they spent months playing their special day.

They added, "The couple is very private and prefers to stay away from the limelight. They didn't feel the need for the flashy or public wedding."

Earlier it was reported that his former wife Cheryl was having a heartbreak over the decision of Ashely Cole to marry her partner.

It was said the pop singer cannot imagine the love of her life to be married to another woman.