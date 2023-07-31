Heartbreak for hosts: New Zealand exits Women's World Cup at group stage

New Zealand players looked heartbroken after defeat on Sunday.—Getty

New Zealand's dreams of progressing in the Women's World Cup on home soil were shattered as they became the first host nation to be knocked out at the group stage.

The Football Ferns' hopes were dashed after a goalless draw against Switzerland on Sunday, leaving them unable to secure a spot in the last 16. Switzerland advanced as the group winners, while Norway clinched the runner-up position on goal difference.

The tournament began with euphoria for the co-hosts when they achieved a stunning 1-0 victory against Norway in the opening match, marking their first-ever World Cup win.

However, the jubilation slowly faded as New Zealand faced setbacks in the remaining group matches. A shocking 1-0 defeat to the Philippines followed, and they struggled to make an impact against Switzerland when it mattered most.

The match against Switzerland proved to be a cagey affair, with New Zealand finding it difficult to create clear-cut chances on goal. Despite giving their all in the closing stages, the Football Ferns managed only two shots on target throughout the game. In a desperate bid to find a winner, goalkeeper Victoria Esson even joined the attack during corner kicks and free-kicks but could not change the outcome.

As the final whistle blew, the New Zealand players huddled on the pitch, and team captain Ali Riley delivered a speech to her tearful teammates. Their hopes of progressing further in the tournament were dashed, and the disappointment of being knocked out on home turf was evident.

Meanwhile, Norway celebrated a remarkable turnaround after a defeat in their opening match. Their impressive 6-0 victory against the Philippines showcased the team's potential and secured their spot in the knockout rounds. Sophie Román Haug's hattrick, along with goals from Caroline Graham Hansen, Guro Reiten, and an Alicia Barker own-goal, sealed the dominant victory for Norway.

The Philippines, despite experiencing a loss against Norway, reflected on their historic World Cup journey with pride. Sarina Bolden, who scored the team's first-ever World Cup goal in the win against New Zealand, expressed gratitude for the experience and the tremendous support from Filipino fans.

The passionate chants of 'Filipinas' heard throughout the match against Norway further demonstrated the team's immense popularity and support, which undoubtedly played a significant role in their memorable World Cup debut.