 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry offered olive branch by William

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Prince Harry offered olive branch by William

Prince William made last ditch attempt to make amends with his younger brother Prince Harry after their father King Charles phone called to the Duke.

The Prince of Wales offered an olive branch to The Duke of Sussex after their father's phone call. Harry and William reportedly made attempts to mend their relationship after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

However, following a call with his father, the future king attempted to bury the hatchet with Harry as the pair embarked on a walk around Windsor.

Journalist and royal author Omid Scobie shared his knowledge and experience to describe the reunion, saying: "It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers."

The 11th-hour reunion took place when Harry and wife Meghan Markle were in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last September.

A senior Palace source told The Mirror: "The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry called David Beckham out of 'fear' of Victoria Beckham video

Prince Harry called David Beckham out of 'fear' of Victoria Beckham
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall wedding was 'shunned' by THIS family member video

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall wedding was 'shunned' by THIS family member
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'capacity to surprise'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'capacity to surprise'
Swifties open purses to cause bonanza in U.S. economy

Swifties open purses to cause bonanza in U.S. economy

Meghan Markle set for new bombshell TV interview amid rumours of her new career

Meghan Markle set for new bombshell TV interview amid rumours of her new career
Sofia Vergara was accused of being 'rude'

Sofia Vergara was accused of being 'rude'
Sarah Silverman bashes Anne Hathway, Paul Rudd, other stars for making indie movies

Sarah Silverman bashes Anne Hathway, Paul Rudd, other stars for making indie movies
Katie Price's awkward blunder: Tooth falls out during live video

Katie Price's awkward blunder: Tooth falls out during live video
Ashley Cole ties the knot with Sharon Canu in intimate Italian ceremony

Ashley Cole ties the knot with Sharon Canu in intimate Italian ceremony