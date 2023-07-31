Lisa Marie Presley’s home put on sale two months after Graceland dispute

Lisa Marie Presley’s Calabasas, California home, is now available on the market, seven months after her death.

Before 2020, the singer had been renting the property but decided to move into the place. She had lived in the house up until her death in January 2023. The house is now listed for $4.6 million.

She previously lived in the home with her ex-husband, Danny Keough, and her twins Harper and Finley, 14, whom she shares with her ex, Michael Lockwood.

According to Redfin, the home, which has been renovated by her friend and realtor Robb Friedman, boasts six bedrooms and seven baths. Sitting at just under 7,500 square feet, the Calabasas property includes a home theatre, a wine cellar, a pool and gorgeous views of the surrounding canyon.

The news comes two months after the legal dispute was resolved concerning Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate, which was inherited by his only child, Lisa Marie.

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, had filed a lawsuit which challenged the 2016 amendment made in her late daughter’s will that left Riley Keough in-charge. Priscilla claimed the will ousted her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees, which was not legitimate.

In the final agreement, Riley, Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, was made the official beneficiary of the late musician’s trust.

Meanwhile, Priscilla will receive a lump sum, one-time payment from the Trust for $1.4 million settlement, via Entertainment Tonight.

The documents also reveal that Priscilla will now serve as ‘Special Advisor to the Trust’ while Keough would be paying her an undisclosed monthly salary for the role.