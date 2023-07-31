 
Will Andrew Garfield return to ‘Spider-Man’ franchise?

By
Web Desk

July 31, 2023

Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man
Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' 

Andrew Garfield, who played the role of Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man 2012 and 2014, has given a hint of his return to the franchise.

Garfield openly spoke about his chances of a comeback in the titular role. According to Just Jared, The Social Network actor recently gave an interview where he dropped a hint, saying ‘the story never ends.’

According to the actor, there is a lot of potential in the character of Spider-Man.

Garfield, 39, said: “The story never ends,” He went on to say: “Whether we film it or not, there’s a story happening in a universe somewhere. There’s endless potential with this character and other iterations.”

Besides playing the lead role in The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2, the 39-year-old actor appeared in a cameo role in Spider-Man: No Way Home that featured Tom Holland in the character of Peter Parker.

Not only Garfield hinted his return to the popular franchise, but the OG Tobey Maguire also weighed the options.

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield was last seen in an autobiographical musical movie named Tick Tick… Boom, that also starred Vanessa Hudgens in a vital role.

