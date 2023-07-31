Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has no signs of improvement

Prince Harry has been estranged from his father since the past two years but despite speculation of their truce, there seems to be no signs of improvement.

Royal expert, Robert Jobson detailed an upcoming annual gathering at Balmoral for Express.co.uk which will be the first without Queen Elizabeth II for the Royal Family.

Every year, the royals gather at the Scottish castle before the end of summer, a tradition that the late Queen had set as she found it to be “mostly a happy place.”

This year, with Charles as King and Camilla as the Queen, the invitation will be extended to many close family members except for a few.

Jobson quoted an insider who revealed that apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Anne, Princess Royal and Zara Tindall are most likely to be invited. Moreover, there is also a possibility that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would show up.

Although, the ones who would not be expected would be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“They have been given an ‘open invite’ to join family gatherings by the Palace, but no personal olive branch has been extended by the King for the summer getaway,” Jobson penned.

Jobson cited source that told him, “There is not much dialogue if any between the King and his second son.”

Previously, a source cited by Us Weekly dished on the strained ties between the father and son and how there was lingering hope of a reconciliation.

The insider said that the King “loves his son” but “he wishes to avoid Harry and Meghan until he sees some positive change on their end.”