Lola Young returns to stage with health update after onstage collapse

Lola Young has reassured fans that she is “back and feeling better” following her collapse onstage last September as she marked her first major performance since the incident.

The 25-year-old Messy singer appeared at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party in Los Angeles on January 29 where she addressed the crowd ahead of her set.

“I haven’t performed since September, so this is a very, very special moment for me,” Young said, according to USA Today.

“Thank you to everyone who makes performing feel like this.”

British singer-songwriter was performing at the All Things Go music festival in New York City last September when she faced an unspecified medical emergency resulting in her collapsing mid-performance.

She was carried offstage by medical personnel and later told fans via Instagram Story that she was “doing okay now.”

Days later Young announced she would cancel all upcoming shows writing that she needed to step away.

“I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger,” she said at the time.

In December, Young reconnected with fans on social media and thanked them for their patience and support.

“I am hoping to gradually get back to performing and continuing pursuing my dreams,” she wrote, noting that the break had allowed her to “get my head in a better place.”

Her appearance at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party marked a significant milestone in that comeback.

The event also featured performances from fellow 2026 Grammy nominees Katseye, Sombr, The Marías, Addison Rae, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and Olivia Dean.