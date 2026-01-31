Taylor Swift switches strategy after Blake Lively texts leak in legal drama

Taylor Swift was dragged into Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni despite keeping distance

Taylor Swift has repeatedly shut down any claims of involvement in the legal drama surrounding her pal Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, but the leaked texts seemed to suggest otherwise.

The 36-year-old pop superstar still refrained from addressing the matter, but insiders revealed at the time that the Grammy winner was stressed due to the private texts being leaked publicly.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker, it was claimed, felt “violated” over the invasion of her privacy, but now the Eras Tour performer seems to have reframed her perspective.

Swift, who is reportedly planning her wedding with Travis Kelce, appears to have tuned out the noise regarding the legal updates as she is determined to enjoy this significant time in her life with her husband-to-be.

According to the latest updates, the Opalite songstress feels like the case “doesn’t involve her” despite her unintended involvement.

While the It Ends With Us controversy has created tension in the Gossip Girl alum and Swift’s friendship, the latter has decidedly distanced herself from the public eye.

The Love Story singer appears to have brought her public appearances to a pause after a string of interviews around the album rollout for the Life of a Showgirl.

Swift was also rumoured to be planning to release Opalite as a single along with a music video, but all those updates are still up in the air with no official announcement by the singer.

As for her wedding with Kelce, the couple and their relatives have kept tight-lipped around the date, and any updates on the preparations.

During Kylie Kelce’s recent interview, despite being thoroughly interrogated, Swift’s future sister-in-law maintained her silence, only sharing that the families are “excited” to celebrate the couple’s big day.