Ryan Gosling delights fans with new rom-com update

Ryan Gosling reveals big news for fans as after joining 'Star Wars'

Ryan Gosling has revealed an exciting news for fans all over the world which is sure to spark a nostalgic reaction.

The 45-year-old actor, whose rom-com Crazy, Stupid, Love, has been a fan-favourite for more than a decade after it was originally released in 2011, will now be available to stream.

The Barbie star earned worldwide acclaim for his role in the Steve Carell movie and the interest is revived again after almost 15 years as it will join the Netflix catalog on February 1, 2026.

The movie was a box office success too and earned a rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it a cinematic event to be remembered.

Gosling starred in Crazy, Stupid, Love alongside Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Lio Tipton, Jonah Bobo, Joey King, and more.

The movie followed Cal, played by Carell, who is a middle-aged man dealing with his wife’s demand for divorce as she falls in love with her co-worker David.

Following the downfall of his marriage, Cal meets Jacob, played by Gosling, who takes it upon himself to help the divorcee build his confidence back up and impress women.

The movie was directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, and Dan Fogelman wrote the screenplay.