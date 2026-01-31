Tim Burton breaks silence on losing longtime pal Catherine O'Hara

Tim Burton and Catherine O'Hara recently reunited for 'Beetlejuice' return 30 years later

Tim Burton shared an emotional message after Catherine O’Hara passed away at the age of 71, sharing a picture of them from the set of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The 67-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram on Friday, January 30, and wrote, “Catherine, I love you. This picture shows how much light you gave to all of us.”

The picture showed the late actress in costume at the 2024 sequel of the movie alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega.

“You were a special part of my life and after life,” Burton wrote.

The Schitt’s Creek star passed away on Friday after a “brief illness” which was not disclosed in the statement released by her agency.

“Prolific multi-award-winning actress, writer and comedian Catherine O’Hara died today at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness. A private celebration of life will be held by the family,” read the message by Creative Artists Agency.

Burton and O’Hara had been longtime collaborators after they worked together on 1988 movie Beetlejuice, and reunited for the sequel in 2024. They also worked together in The Nightmare Before Christmas, in 1993.

Previously speaking of her friendship with Burton, O’Hara shared in an interview that he led her to meet her husband, Bo Welch.

“I met my husband on Beetlejuice. He designed the sets and he’s a production designer, and Tim actually set us up to date,” she said.