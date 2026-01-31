Catherine O'Hara's passing leaves old pal Eugene Levy speechless

Eugene Levy mourns the loss of beloved friend Catherine O'Hara along with kids Dan and Sarah

Catherine O’Hara was more like family than friend to Eugene Levy, as the two had been friends for over 50 years and worked together along with Eugene’s family in Schitt’s Creek.

The 79-year-old actor was taken aback by the news and addressed the tragic news by saying, “Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today. I had the honor of knowing and working with the great Catherine O’Hara for over fifty years.”

The American Pie star continued, “From our beginnings on the Second City stage, to SCTV, to the movies we did with Chris Guest, to our six glorious years on Schitt’s Creek, I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship.”

Levy concluded by saying, “And I will miss her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke, and the entire O’Hara family,” in his statement to Us Weekly.

The two Hollywood veterans worked together on the sitcom with Eugene’s children, as well as Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration.

Eugene and Catherine often discussed their perfect working relationship, and both credited it to their natural chemistry which had been formed after years of friendship.

The Beetlejuice star passed away on Friday, January 30, at her home in Los Angeles after a bout of brief illness.