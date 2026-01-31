Bella Hadid's ex boyfriend under arrest days after breakup news broke out

 
January 31, 2026

Bella Hadid's ex Adan Banuelos is reportedly under arrest after the supermodel's breakup was confirmed earlier this week.

The 27-year-old media personality and the Texas native had been together for two years before parting ways due to differences in values and worldviews. 

The cowboy, 36, was reportedly arrested after public intoxication on Saturday morning, after he spent the night partying, according to TMZ.

The mugshots released to the media showed Banuelos visibly shaken, and social media sleuths claimed that he seemed to be having a "hard time" following the breakup. 

As for the Orebella founder herself, insiders shared that she too was nursing a broken heart over the holidays as the breakup happened quite a few months ago. 

However, Hadid's friends and family rushed to offer their support and she relied on them to keep her spirits high around Christmas. 

Following the split, Hadid also took a girls' trip to the British Virgin Islands to take some time away and focus on her post-breakup healing.

