Rob Reiner's close pal Billy Crystal steps in to support kids after murder

Rob Reiner and Michelle's children lost them in brutal homicide allegedly committed by brother Nick

Rob Reiner’s close friend Billy Crystal and his family have come forward to provide comfort and safety to his children Jake and Romy, as they grieve the loss of their parents in a homicide allegedly committed by their brother Nick.

The Reiner and Crystal families had always been close and the tragedy has brought them together as they navigate the murder trial against Nick, who is currently behind the bars at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles.

Speaking about Billy and his wife’s unwavering support for Jake and Romy, an insider told National Enquirer, “The Reiner kids are not going to have to face the difficult next few years alone. Billy and the Crystal family are stepping up and making sure that Jake and Romy have a robust support system and all the help they will possibly need as Nick makes his way through the criminal justice system.”

Billy, 77, has been together at the forefront of this case since Romy found her parents stabbed in their room as she called him first and he arrived within minutes.

As he mourns his best friend, the source told the outlet, “They were brothers and he has stepped up instinctually, like only real family can. Losing his friends has put a fire in his belly.”

The tragedy which occurred in December has changed the trajectory of the affected families’ lives as they added, “It’s become clear that filling the absence [that] Rob and Michelle’s death and Nick’s arrest created will be the focus of the rest of his life.”