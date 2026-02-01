Pete Davidson, MGK share unfiltered insights into 'significant' friendship

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly give rare peak into their special bond: 'Only one who gets it'

Pete Davidson released the first episode into his podcast show, The Pete Davidson Show, on Friday, January 30, and invited his best friend Machine Gun Kelly for an interview.

The 32-year-old actor and comedian had a candid chat with the musician, 35, as they opened up about their special bond and how it has become necessary over the years.

Alongside the duo’s humble upbringings, showbiz career, and brotherhood, they told listeners that they have come closer due to their shared mental health struggles.

“I'm proud to see how you've grown,” the Saturday Night Live alum told his pal during the episode, adding, “I think we both thought we were going to die pretty young. I'm equally impressed by both of us [that we've] been able to keep it going.”

The Emo Girl hitmaker then noted that he has realised through “our friendship ... our bipolar has synced up because every time I'm having a manic episode, you're good, and every time you're having one, I'm good.”

The pair joked that one of them being there to help the other through their episodes is “really good for our suicide pact.”

The Cliché singer and Davidson also shared that the first thing they do while going through a mentally tough period is to call each other and that always helps, since they are the friends “who get it.”

“Because every time I call, you’re super mellow,” MGK said, whose real name is Colson Baker, adding, “And every time you call, I'm super mellow. So it just like goes back and forth.”

Keeping up with their back-and-forth the pair also similarly alternate to rehab as they have both been there at different times.

“We never go at the same time,” MGK said, to which The Home actor responded, “We never go at the same time. But we usually both need it. The other one needs it while the other one is in it, and we'll take, like so, so many notes.”

Elsewhere in the episode MGK and Davidson also gushed over being girl-dads as the musician is a father to two daughters, Alabama Baker, and baby Saga Blade Baker, while the comedian recently became father to baby Scottie Rose.