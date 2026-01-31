Catherine O'Hara's fan-favourite 'Schitt's Creek' scene goes viral after her death

Catherine O'Hara gets heartfelt tribute from 'Schitt's Creek' co-stars

Catherine O’Hara, the legendary Hollywood actress, left the world in shock with her sudden demise.

On January 30, O’Hara’s manager confirmed the death of the 71-year-old actress.

Following her passing, Hollywood stars and fans have been pouring in tributes and are appreciating her contributions in showbiz.

Catherine, besides being known for featuring in Home Alone, also became a prominent figure for her character as Moira Rose in romantic comedy sitcom titled Schitt’s Creek, created by Dan and Eugene Levy.

Her tragic loss prompted fans to revisit her iconic body of work. Among the moments resurfacing online is a fan-favourite scene from the show in which she and her on-screen son, David, hilariously attempt to make enchiladas using the Rose family recipe.

The duo gets into a fight as they are unable to figure out what “fold in the cheese” means in the recipe.

Fans are experiencing a mix of emotions as they rewatch the scene after Catherine’s passing.

One of them wrote, “Immediately came here when I heard about her passing. This will always be one of my favourite scenes among all of the other amazing ones she had on this show.”

Meanwhile, another emotional fan penned, “She is folding cheese with the angels now.”

“Undeniably the most iconic scene of the series”, wrote a third.

Schitt’s Creek featured Catherine along with Dan, Eugene, Sarah Levy and Annie Murphy.