Jennifer Garner cuts a casual figure for morning stroll around Brentwood

Jennifer Garner was spotted taking an early morning stroll in Brentwood on Sunday morning.

The 51-year-old performer rocked her morning attire as she was seen clad in casuals, comfy yet cool.

The Alias star, who recently shared an Instagram video featuring her mother Pat, donned a black V-neck T-shirt and a matching pair of leggings during her stroll.

Garner also tied a navy blue sweater around her waist and sported a set of athletic shoes.

The Primetime Emmy-nominated performer's gorgeous brunette hair was tied into a bun for the length of her outing.

It was recently revealed that the actress would be reprising her role as the Marvel Comics superheroine Elektra in Deadpool 3.

Garner previously made her debut as Elektra in the 2003 feature Daredevil, which was centered on the superhero of the same name.

The actress also starred alongside her former husband Ben Affleck in the feature.



