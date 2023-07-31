'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' receive rave reviews from Bollywood stars

Javed AKhtar shares his reviews over 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Karan Johar’s latest released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has received rave reviews by Bollywood’s big-wigs.

Some huge names of the Hindi cinema have come forward to praise Ranveer and Alia for their performance. They have also praised filmmaker Karan for the film.

Celebrities namely; Javed Akhtar, Kajol and Raveena Tandon have penned a positive review over the film. The Ram Leela actor could not control his excitement on receiving such good reviews from the A-listers of Bollywood. He replied each one of them with great respect, reports Pinkvilla.

The popular Indian poet took it to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most entertaining Hindi films I have seen in recent years. If you love wit, humour and strong emotions, here is a must-watch.”

Deepika Padukone’s husband responded: “Thank you, Javed Sahab! Means the world coming from a Giant of Indian Cinema as Your esteemed self! Was an honour watching it in your presence!”

Meanwhile: Kajol expressed her excitement over seeing the ace director smashing the box office with a family entertainer. She wrote: “@karanjohar u are BACK!”,

The Gully Boy actor, who was already on cloud nine after reading Javed’s comment, felt emotional and thanked Kajol. “Thank you so much, ma’am! An honour to be a part of the Karan Johar legacy of romance”, wrote Ranveer.

On the other hand, Raveena wrote: “Karan you are a genius! Rocky and Rani is a master stroke! I laughed, cried, clapped and whistled! A roller coaster ride of emotions touching on all on the world we live in! Take a bow.”

“Just the kind of movie-going experience we hoped to deliver! So glad that you enjoyed it, Mam! Thank you for the love”, replied the Simmba actor.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turned out to be a hit at the box office. People are calling it one of the best works of Karan Johar.