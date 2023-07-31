Matthew McConaughey speaks up on entering ‘politics’

Matthew McConaughey has recently revealed he’s still unsure if he wants to enter politics.



Speaking on ABC’S This Week on July 30, the Interstellar star discussed about new measures for school safety and replied if he would run for “elected office” in the future.

The Sweet Home Alabama actor replied, “There’s a great question that I’m still answering.”

Matthew began speaking about gun violence after his community was shocked by a school shooting in May 2022.

The shooting reportedly killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Back in June 2022, The Gentlemen actor visited White House to talk about gun violence prevention with President Joe Biden.

During his interview, The Mud actor also addressed those people who are not in favour of gun control as they believe that this will “infringe” on their second amendment rights.

“I’d change the word from ‘control’ to ‘responsibility,’” said Matthew.

The Dark Tower actor stated, “No one wants to be controlled. But responsibility is still something that we can all go, ‘Yeah, I’ll take responsibility’.”

“The Second Amendment defenders could talk responsibility. They could look you in the eye and talk responsibility with someone from the other side of the aisle,” he added.