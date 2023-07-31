Prince Harry needs ‘Kim Kardashian’ to win in court

Prince Harry has just been hit with a series of recommendations by experts who believe the only way he will ever win is if he ‘does a Kim Kardashian’ with his High Court case.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these recommendations to the duke.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it, the expert wrote, “I suppose what I’m asking is, will it ever be enough? Can or will Harry ever find peace?” because “on that existential cliffhanger, we will just have to wait and see.”

The recommendation was made during the middle of her piece for the outlet.

In it she talked at length about how “A ruling is expected later this year in Harry’s case against the Mirror Group Newspapers” because “the NGN case will go to trial in January.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “Maybe the answer here is looking us in the face – he should go the full Kim Kardashian and study law himself. Not only would it save him a motza on legal fees but, well … he might soon be in need of a new career to boot.”