Todd Chrisley’s request for house arrest declined after kids’ claims of ‘asbestos’ in prison

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison for defrauding banks of 30 million dollars

Todd Chrisley's hopes of being granted house arrest in place of his current minimum-security prison sentence have been dashed as his request was dismissed.

The former reality star, who was found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges, had sought release under the CARES Act, a measure introduced in 2020 to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on prisoners.

According to his attorney, Jay Surgent, Todd applied for home confinement but, unfortunately, his application and several others were turned down. Surgent revealed that the person responsible for processing the applications opted not to grant Todd's request, causing it to lapse without due consideration.

Surgent expressed his dissatisfaction with the rejection, deeming it "very, very unfortunate." He emphasized that there seemed to be no valid reason for the denial, even considering his client's existing prison sentence.

Surgent's comments came after the couple's children, Savannah and Chase Chrisley, spoke about the dismal conditions in their parents' minimum-security prisons.

According to the siblings, the facilities have issues like "black mold, asbestos," and snakes "slithering on the floor" in Julie's case.

They also mentioned the absence of air conditioning, making it unbearable during scorching temperatures that reach "100-plus degrees." These revelations raise concerns about inmate well-being and conditions in such prisons.

Todd Chrisley, known for the TV show Chrisley Knows Best, commenced his 12-year term at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Pensacola in Florida earlier this year.

The charges against him and his wife, Julie Chrisley, stemmed from defrauding banks with fabricated financial statements, deceiving them into believing they possessed more wealth than they truly did.