Nacho Figueras lends support to Harry as King Charles shuns his son

Polo player Nacho Figueras will lend support to his friend Prince Harry at a time when the Duke of Sussex has been shunned by his father King Charles.



Charles is heading to his Scottish haven, Balmoral Castle, with all the senior members of the British royal family. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have not been asked to join the royal family in Balmoral.

Nacho Figueras and Harry will be playing against each other in a polo match for the Duke's charity.



Prince Harry will play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on the 12th of August, according to a statement.

The statement issued by Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, we help children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS, said Since 2010, the annual Polo Cup has raised over £11 million to support Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS in southern Africa.""

Prince Harry said, “The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.

"He added, “We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth.”

The Duke of Sussex will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, against the Singapore Polo Club Team captained by Sentebale ambassador and Harry's long-time friend, Nacho Figueras.

Prior to travelling to Singapore, both will participate in a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo, Japan on the 9th August.