Prince Harry 'happiness' is not something Meghan 'would buy into': Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be sustained in the Royal Family if a Palace plan would have been successful.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were tipped to move to 'Africa' in order to leave the UK while serving the family.

Times reports that in 2019, the couple was in talks with the authorities to be deployed in Africa.

The roles would “combine some charity work, an element of promoting the Commonwealth and some work on behalf of the UK”.

Speaking about the plan, royal expert Daniela Elser writes: “Look, I know, Africa would not have been some miracle fix that marvellously sorted everything out, a panacea to end all panaceas, but I don’t think it’s going too far out on a limb to say it could well have prevented Megxit."

“It could have been a pressure valve as temperatures climbed, as brothers fought, as sisters-in-law may or may not have made each other cry, and as the British press gathered steam pointing out things like the hypocrisy of Harry and Meghan’s private jet use.”

Daniela then quoted author Valentine Low: “I always think that Harry would be much happier if, having left the military, he went off to work on a conservation project in Africa.

“I think that would have been absolutely the right thing for him to do but, you know, clearly not something that Meghan would buy into," she noted.