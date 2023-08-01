Kim Kardashian warns Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori in secret meeting?

There are speculations and rumours that Kim Kardashian had a secret meeting with Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori in Tokyo after the rapper allegedly dressed their daughter inappropriately.

West and Kardashian have been in Japan at the same time. Fans are convinced that the exes met there for co-parenting purposes.

The former couple's daughter North is reportedly spending time with the rapper and his new wife theses days. While, the 42-year-old reality star reportedly seems worried.

West's ex-wife, according to an insider, held a separate meeting with Bianca Censori as she's cautious about her daughter's future who's often seen enjoying the company of her father's new partner.

The sources added that Kardashian wanted to know how West's new wife treats her daughter.

She might have given some warnings to Censori regarding North's dressing and other activities, according to the same source.

The controversy surrounding a Yeezy hoodie worn by North, which resembles KKK clothing, has added to the criticism of the rapper's past racist behaviour.

With Kim Kardashian vacationing in Tokyo, Japan's busy capital, the same place Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori have been for weeks. There’s speculation over whether the exes met up in-person.

The American Horror Story star has been documenting her vacation on social media, including her stay at the Aman Tokyo. The Gold Digger hitmaker was also recently spotted in the same hotel, sparking rumours that he may have met up in Kim while in the same city.

Kardashian and West's eldest daughter, North, 10, has been vacationing with her father and step-mother while in the city. They’ve been seen on a variety of outings, including a tour of Hello Kitty World.