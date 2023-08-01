'Kim Kardashian shopping for her next boyfriend in Japan'

Kim Kardashian's presence in Japan has sparked hilarious reactions from her fans, with some speculating she's finding her new partner there.



On Sunday, the 42-year-old reality star took to her Instagram feed to share a slew of new pictures of herself and her son enjoying a Paris Saint-Germain vs. Al-Nassr FC game.

The American Horror Story star uploaded a variety of photos from the game but there was some pictures in particular that got fans buzzing.

Kim is seen posing in the stands sitting next to her son Saint as they watched the game together. The reality star pulled her go-to kissy face while her child, who wore a Paris Saint-Germain jersey, opted for something a little more silly as he plugged his ears with his fingers and stuck out his tongue at the camera.



In one pic, her son Saint and his friend posed alongside YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr, better known as iShowSpeed. In the photo, Darren had his arms wrapped around the children's' shoulders as the trio huddled close. They appeared in good spirits, smiling at the camera.



In another photo, Kanye's ex-wife again made a kissy face at the camera – this time while posing with Brazilian soccer legend Neymar, 31, captioning the photo: "Soccer tour continued to Japan where the boys got to watch @psg vs. @alnassr!"

She added: "So thankful that our boys' dreams are coming true."

Kim's appearance with stars in Tokyo set tongues wagging as, in the comments, some fans speculated that Kim was doing more than taking in a game.



Some speculated, she was "shopping for her next boyfriend."

"Speed, what are you doing there with Kim?" one person wrote.

Another theorized: "The boys with Speed! Oh my god! They're getting close because he's with Kim!"

A third fan claimed: "It looks like Kim is currently shopping for a soccer boyfriend."

"Clearly shopping," a user agreed.

A commentator joked: "I think you are all done with rappers and basketball players. Now you're onto hot soccer player, I hear."