Enrique Iglesias’ daughter steals show in playful video: Watch

Enrique Iglesias thought he was in charge but his daughter Mary had other plans.

On Friday, January 16, the Bailando hitmaker shared a video on Instagram with his five-year-old baby girl, giving a rare glimpse into his life as a dad.

The brief clip opens with the 50-year-old musician adjusting his cap and sunglasses before starting to count, "One, two…" when his daughter suddenly interrupts him.

Mary stopped her dad and took over the command in the cutest way possible just like a tiny boss.

She then launches into, "Ready, steady, go…one, two, foo, foo, foo…" while Enrique follows her lead as the father-daughter duo clearly enjoy some quality time together.

"Stage ready," the proud dad of four captioned the post, attached with a row of heart eyes emoji.

The Spanish singer-songwriter's longtime partner Anna Kournikova also expressed her love for her family in the comment section.

"My Sunshines," she wrote, punctuated with two heart eyes emoji.

In addition to Mary, Enrique and the former tennis star are also parents to twins Lucy and Nicholas (born 2017), and a fourth baby, whose sex and name has been undisclosed.

The couple, who have been together since 2001 after they first met on the set of the singer's Escape music video, welcomed their youngest one on December 17.

They announced the baby's arrival in a joint Instagram post a few days later on December 22.

"My Sunshine 12.17.2025," the mom of four captioned the announcement, which featured a picture of the newborn wrapped in a blanket.