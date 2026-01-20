Amanda Seyfried believes 'Oscar win' doesn't define actor's career

Amanda Seyfried reveals what helps an actor in making successful career

The Housemaid famed actress Amanda Seyfried has reflected that winning an Oscar is not necessary for an actor’s success.

According to her, there are other important things as well that makes an actor’s craft stand out.

For Amanda, what’s more important is bagging a nomination more than winning as it gives boost to an artists’ visibility.

While speaking for an interview with the New Yorker, the 40-year-old said, "No. Do you remember who won in the past 10 years?”

She continued, "It’s not the win that’s important. It’s the nomination.”

The Golden Globe winner believes that bagging an Academy Award does thrust a star forward, but it has nothing to do with career success.

“It does thrust you forward. That’s a fact. Now, do I need one in a week or two or whenever? No, of course, I don’t. Would it be great? Of course it would, for every reason. But it isn’t necessary”, she said.

The 40-year-old has been nominated once for an Oscar in 2021 for biopic Mank in which she played Hollywood star Marion Davies.

Seyfried thinks that the most important factors behind a successful career depend on making smart and meaningful choices.

"Longevity is about deliberate choices to make art among the big commercial things that are fun and pay. But, for me, all of it is art”, said Amanda.

Her latest film The Housemaid turned out to be a great success at the box office. It featured her alongside Sydney Sweeney.