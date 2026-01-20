Karol G breaks up from boyfriend Feid after 3 years

Karol G and Feid split after three years of romance

Karol G and Feid have quietly gone their separate ways after three years together, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

The Colombian music superstars reportedly ended their relationship a few months ago, and those close to both artists say the split was amicable, with no bad blood between them.

The breakup comes after months of fan speculation, which began in October 2025 when followers started noticing the pair stopping posting about each other on social media.

Despite the silence, neither Karol nor Feid publicly talked about the rumours at the time.

Sources now confirm that the decision to break up was mutual and handled privately, with both artists choosing to focus on their personal and professional lives while remaining on good terms.

Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, and Feid, born Salomón Hoyos, first sparked dating rumours back in 2021 after working together on the song FRIKI.

That same year, Feid was the opening act on Karol’s Bichota Tour, and after that, the two Medellín natives were spotted together multiple times, fueling speculation long before confirming anything.

Later in August 2023, the pair publicly officiated their relationship after being photographed holding hands in Miami.

Karol later spoke openly about their bond, describing it as supportive and healthy.

During an appearance on NBC’s Today show, she said, “In the career that we do, it’s hard to have someone that understands, like, a lot of time being apart and what do you do … It’s hard.

But he does the same, and he’s a really good and special soul, so it’s a blessing to have him, and he understands what I do. I understand what he does. And it helps. The relationship becomes more healthier, I think.”

Fans also picked up subtle nods to Feid in Karol’s music, including references in her 2023 album Mañana Será Bonito.

She later “hard launched” the relationship on social media in March 2024, sharing a photo of the two holding hands after the Billboard Women in Music event.

Their relationship remained closely tied to their careers, with multiple collaborations over the years, including Verano Rosa, released in June 2025.

Their last public appearance together was in May 2025 at the New York premiere of Karol’s Netflix documentary Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful, where she called having Feid in her life a “blessing.”

However, representatives for both artists have not commented on the split.

For now, sources say Karol G and Feid are moving forward separately, maintaining respect for what they shared while continuing to support each other from afar.