Hilary Duff excites fans as she revives hit songs during London gig: Watch

Hilary Duff is back with a bang — not only did she make a return to her musical roots for the first time in more than a decade, she revived a vintage hit from her Lizzie Maguire days, much to the crowd’s pleasure.

To close her London show, held on January 19, the former child star chose to perform What Dreams Are Made Of — the hit track from her 2003 Disney release, The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

The concluding performance followed a setlist which included other well known gems from her discography, like Wake Up and Come Clean.

Duff’s latest performance has become the first time she revived the song, recently revealing the reason behind why she never really got to “perform that song live”.

During an appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast back in November, the 38-year-old actress and singer disclosed that she was unable to perform What Dreams Are Made Of before because she “didn’t own it”.

However, she did tease at the time, “But if I would ever tour again, I think, maybe, I would be allowed to manage to sing that song somehow, someway.”

“Maybe, you know, just maybe like hypothetically,” she said.

Looks like Hilary Duff made good on that promise.

The pop star is also set to release Luck …or Something, her first album since 2015, on February 20. While her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour will further expand to Canada and America in the coming days.