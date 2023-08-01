Sofía Vergara claims assets in divorce proceedings with Joe Manganiello

Actress Sofía Vergara is currently in the process of finalizing the terms of her divorce from Joe Manganiello, and she is determined to uphold the prenuptial agreement they had in place.

Based on recently obtained documents by PEOPLE, it has been revealed that Sofía Vergara responded to Joe Manganiello's divorce filing on July 26, citing the reason for their separation as "irreconcilable differences."

In her response, the actress has requested the court to enforce the prenuptial agreement they had before their marriage. She also asserted her ownership of specific assets, including jewelry, artwork, and other personal effects. Additionally, Vergara claimed her individual earnings from both before and during their marriage as her separate assets.

The couple, who had been married for seven years, announced their decision to divorce through a joint statement shared with Page Six on July 17. Despite their deep love and care for one another, they asked for privacy as they navigate through this new phase of their lives.

Joe Manganiello formally filed for divorce just two days after the announcement, also citing "irreconcilable differences" and referencing the prenuptial agreement they had in place. The official date of separation was listed as July 2.

People close to the couple have revealed that they share mutual love and respect but have distinct differences in their styles and preferences, which may have contributed to their marital challenges. However, despite their ups and downs, they always maintained a positive public image.