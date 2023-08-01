 
Kate Middleton talks about pregnancy, early childhood as she marks major milestone

By
Web Desk

August 01, 2023

Kate Middleton talks about pregnancy, early childhood as she marks major milestone

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton talked about pregnancy and early childhood yet again as she marked a major milestone she achieved in a project close to her heart.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, Kate Middleton shared a new video celebrating six months of a special campaign she has involved in.

The Princess of Wales has been working on the 'Shaping Us' campaign to help spread awareness about the "importance of early childhood".

The mother of three had launched this campaign in January 2023 with the support of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (RCEC).

Taking to the social media, Kate Middleton said on Monday, “Six months of #ShapingUs!

“Our campaign highlights the importance of early childhood and how it can shape the adults we become.”

She went on to add, “From pregnancy to the age of five, our brains develop at an exponential rate. It's been a wonderful six months of spreading awareness far and wide, with so much more to come.” 

