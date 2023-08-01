Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face another major blow amid divorce rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face another major blow

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt a major blow as their close friend and royal expert Omid Scobie shared a shocking news.



Taking to Instagram, the author of Finding Freedom tweeted, “For those asking, I chose not to renew with Yahoo! News in order to focus on new projects.

“Massively enjoyed my time with the company and its fantastic teams, especially @HendersStu who was beyond patient with me while I took time off to finish the final chapters of #ENDGAME.”

Some media outlets dubbed it a major blow for the royal couple.

The royal expert is one of the supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and had often used the platform to praise the couple and criticise the British royal family.

The media outlet also announced on its website, saying: "He (Scobie) was Yahoo! News UK's royal executive editor from 2022-2023."

Meanwhile, last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pal announced his next book titled Endgame.