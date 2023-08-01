Ranveer Singh shares Deepika Padukone's mom's reaction on their relationship

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating each other after working together in 'Ram Leela'

Ranveer Singh, who is happily married to the Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone for five years now, finally shared the reaction of his mother-in-law when they informed her about their relationship.

Singh, recently during the promotion of his new film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, unveiled how Padukone’s mother, Ujjala Padukone took the news.

According to the Sooryavanshi actor, his mother-in-law could not understand the relationship.

“Unke palle nahi pada (the relationship) khas kar ke meri mother-in-law”, he added.

Padukone’s mother, after spending some time with him, realized the purity of Singh.

The 38-year-old actor said: “With time, when you spend time and understand each other, she realized no matter how he (Ranveer Singh) is, his heart is pure and he is a good guy."

The Simmba actor also admitted that now he has now becomes one of her favourite people.

“Now she is one of my favourite people, and I am most certainly one of her favourite people.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love with each other after working together on Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s Ram Leela in 2012. The duo dated each other for six years and then finally tied the knot in Italy in November 2018, reports News 18.