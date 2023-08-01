Two Pakistan matches expected to be rescheduled in World Cup

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (L) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Sri Lanka´s Kusal Mendis (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan is likely to have two of its matches rescheduled in the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023, reports via sources surfacing on the matter suggest.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), however, plans to inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding its stance on the expected development after internal deliberations.



The match against the Netherlands, initially scheduled for October 6, could be moved to October 5 or another date during the World Cup. Similarly, the much-awaited India-Pakistan game, which was to be held on October 15, is now likely to be played a day earlier on the 14 of the same month.

Since this crucial match between the two arch-rivals is slated on the first day of Navratri, a festival celebrated with mass participation across Gujarat, security agencies have advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to alter the itinerary.



It must be noted that 10 teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan's schedule

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 12 - vs England in Kolkata