Warner Bros US issues public apology after Japan slammed Barbenheimer memes

Warner Bros U.S. has recently made a public apology after Japan called out US Studio over Barbenheimer memes featuring atomic bombs that sparked public furore in Japan.



“Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology,” read a statement issued by Warner Bros in the US via Deadline.

The outlet reported that the “offending tweets are being deleted”.

On July 30, Warner Bros. Japan slammed the studio over the Barbenheimer tweets while describing it as “extremely regrettable”.

It said, “We consider it extremely regrettable that the official account of the American headquarters for the movie ‘Barbie’ reacted to the social media postings of ‘Barbenheimer’ fans.”

“We take this situation very seriously. We are asking the U.S. headquarters to take appropriate action. We apologise to those who were offended by this series of inconsiderate reactions. Warner Bros Japan,” added the statement.

It is pertinent to mention that #NoBarbenheimer has recently been trending in Japan after many Twitter users were disturbed by online memes with images trivializing nuclear weapons and the devastating fallout of the bomb on the country and citizens of Japan.

One wrote, “I absolutely can't condone the act of jokingly spreading tweets that make fun of the atomic bombing that killed so many people in Japan. I strongly demand that the related tweets be immediately retracted and deleted. #Berbenheimer #NoBarbenheimer”

In a now-deleted tweet re-shared on Barbie official account, the meme made by one fan showed Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy carrying Barbie star Margot Robbie on his shoulder in the foreground as nuclear flames engulf the background, with Warner Bros replied, “It’s going to be a summer to remember.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer has not released in Japan as of yet due to its sensitive content.