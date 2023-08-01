 
Dua Lipa puts on a leggy display in silk dress as she holidays with family

By
Web Desk

|August 01, 2023

Dua Lipa is enjoying her time off with family in Kosovo
Dua Lipa has been vacationing in her native Kosovo with family following the release of her acting debut in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Lipa shared new snaps from her vacation with her fans on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a slew of pictures featuring her very chic style. In the first two photos, the Dance The Night singer wore a short white silk dress, putting her long toned legs on full display. 

She had her hair in a sleek bun and carried a white basket bag as she smoked. The singer completed her look with metallic hoop earrings and a huge ring on her right hand’s ringer.

The style display was followed by some solo pictures and then a selfie with her sister Rina Lipa, and even a fun family clip. She captioned the post, “calmmmmmm :*”

Lipa recently celebrated when her Barbie track Dance The Night made it to the Top 5 songs in the U.K. She shared a compiled footage of the music video for the song featuring herself and behind-the-scenes rehearsal clips of the cast including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Lipa wrote that she had written “a song based on Barbie’s inner thoughts in that very moment on the basis of what was to come next in her story and on the premise of the whole film.”

“The song no longer felt like it belonged to me but belonged to Barbie and her perfect/imperfect self,” she wrote of seeing the completed video of the song.  

