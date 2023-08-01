 
menu menu menu

Are Idris Elba and Damson Idris brothers?

By
Web Desk

|August 01, 2023

Are Idris Elba and Damson Idris brothers?

A leading UK newspaper claimed that actor Idris Elaba's younger brother Damson has become the latest name to be tipped as the next James Bond.

The Daily Mail's headline read, Could Idris Elba's younger brother Damson be the next James Bond? Flurry of best placed the actor as he is now the second favorite to replace Daniel Craig."

Royal commentator and journalist Omid Scobie tagged  Idris Elba with a sarcastic tweet, saying Didn't realise Damson Idris was your "younger brother"."

For those unaware there is no family relationship between the pair. Damson Idris himself has previously commented on the matter, stating that many other people mistakenly have them down as siblings.

Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One film stars Damson Idris in a lead role.

Omid Scobie is the co-author of "Finding Freedom", an unauthorized biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

He is currently preparing for the release of his second book on the British royal family. 

More From Entertainment:

Lucasfilm contemplates turning S4 of 'The Mandalorian' into a feature film

Lucasfilm contemplates turning S4 of 'The Mandalorian' into a feature film
Dua Lipa puts on a leggy display in silk dress as she holidays with family

Dua Lipa puts on a leggy display in silk dress as she holidays with family
DCU collaborator Jay Olivia speaks out on comic book fatigue, fresh narratives

DCU collaborator Jay Olivia speaks out on comic book fatigue, fresh narratives
BBC releases Sam Waterston-Led drama 'Oppenheimer' on iPlayer for global audiences

BBC releases Sam Waterston-Led drama 'Oppenheimer' on iPlayer for global audiences
Meghan Markle to make big announcement this week: report

Meghan Markle to make big announcement this week: report
Selena Gomez celebrates Connar Franklin bachelorette party in style

Selena Gomez celebrates Connar Franklin bachelorette party in style
Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' achieves milestone recognition as a Diamond-Certified hit video

Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' achieves milestone recognition as a Diamond-Certified hit
Warner Bros US issues public apology after Japan slammed Barbenheimer memes video

Warner Bros US issues public apology after Japan slammed Barbenheimer memes
Meghan Markle sends ‘powerful’ message to Victoria, David Beckham amid feud video

Meghan Markle sends ‘powerful’ message to Victoria, David Beckham amid feud