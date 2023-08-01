Are Idris Elba and Damson Idris brothers?

A leading UK newspaper claimed that actor Idris Elaba's younger brother Damson has become the latest name to be tipped as the next James Bond.

The Daily Mail's headline read, Could Idris Elba's younger brother Damson be the next James Bond? Flurry of best placed the actor as he is now the second favorite to replace Daniel Craig."

Royal commentator and journalist Omid Scobie tagged Idris Elba with a sarcastic tweet, saying Didn't realise Damson Idris was your "younger brother"."

For those unaware there is no family relationship between the pair. Damson Idris himself has previously commented on the matter, stating that many other people mistakenly have them down as siblings.



Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One film stars Damson Idris in a lead role.



Omid Scobie is the co-author of "Finding Freedom", an unauthorized biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He is currently preparing for the release of his second book on the British royal family.

