Hardly a day goes by when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not criticised by British tabloids and hundreds of royal family supporters.

The couple is never praised for whatever they do to help people with their charity work in the US.

On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth's second song and King's brother Prince Andrew continues to appear alongside senior members of the royal family at important occasions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to join the royal family which heads to their Scottish haven in Balmoral Castle but the Duke of York and his partner Sarah Ferguson are expected to reach Scotland before the king arrives.

Surprisingly, the royal family continues to shame Prince Andrew on its official website where even Prine Harry and Meghan Markle have been praised for their work.

Here's what is written about the Duke of York on the official website of the royal family:

On 13 January 2022, Buckingham Palace made a statement regarding The Duke of York. With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen, and The Duke will continue to not carry out public duties.

This followed a previous statement in November 2019, where The Duke of York stepped back from his public duties for the foreseeable future. Prior to stepping back from public life, The Duke of York undertook a wide range of public work, with a strong economic and business focus."

