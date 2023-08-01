 
Katy Perry chooses King Charles over Meghan Markle? 'Picking sides'

By
Web Desk

August 01, 2023

American singer Katy Perry is reportedly taking sides between Meghan Markle and King Charles.

The songstress, who is neighbors with the Duchess of Sussex in Montecito, famously sang at King Charles' coronation this May, raising a few eye browns.

Meanwhile, an LA source tells the Mail Online that Katy and Meghan are no longer close : "Katy was close at one point but she has been travelling a lot so it's been hard to sustain a close friendship."

Another commented: "Katy performed at King Charles' coronation concert, so perhaps she's taken sides?"

This comes as Meghan Markle 'stills hold Katy accountable' for a 2018 comment she made on the royal's wedding dress.

"However, Meghan is keenly aware of a comment that Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is notorious for holding a grudge," the source continued.

The LA source explained: "While the comment wasn't meant to be hurtful, Meghan felt under siege at that time and was overwhelmed by arguments with staff, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Thomas Markle."

They added: "I would not expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling to PTA meetings anytime in the future!"

During the promotions on American Idol in 2018, Katy commented on Meghan's wedding dress, noting she would have done 'one more fitting' if she were in the Duchess's place.

