 
menu menu menu

Violent attack on Velez Sarsfield players by club fans

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi finals - First Leg - Velez Sarsfield v Flamengo - Estadio Jose Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina - August 31, 2022 Velez Sarsfield fans inside the stadium before the match.—Reuters
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi finals - First Leg - Velez Sarsfield v Flamengo - Estadio Jose Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina - August 31, 2022 Velez Sarsfield fans inside the stadium before the match.—Reuters 

Velez Sarsfield's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin bid farewell to the club in a match against Huracan, which ended in a defeat. However, the aftermath of the game took a dark turn as some of Velez's own fans viciously attacked the players, resorting to violence and even brandishing firearms.

After the match, as the team returned to their training camp at the Villa Olimpica Stadium, they faced a brutal encounter with the club's supporters. Several cars ambushed the players, creating a tense and threatening situation. Gianluca Prestianni, a striker for the team, recounted the terrifying experience to ESPN, stating that they were confronted by members of the 'Barra Brava' fan group.

Prestianni disclosed that he was physically assaulted, being struck twice in the face while being grabbed by the jacket. The fear was palpable among the players, with some of them hesitating to return home for fear of being followed. The attackers went as far as threatening one of the players, stating that he should leave his car or risk being shot in the legs. The harrowing incident has left the 17-year-old forward reconsidering his future with the club.

Another player, former Boca Juniors defender Leonardo Jara, revealed that a car was used to block his path, and he was also threatened with violence. The dangerous situation has caused distress and concern among the players involved, including forward Santiago Castro and defender Francisco Ortega.

In response to the violent incident, Atletico Velez issued a statement expressing regret and strong condemnation for the intimidating situation faced by some of their first-team players near the Villa Olimpica.

Local media reported that the players chose not to file a police complaint but have been called in for criminal investigation. Meanwhile, coach Sebastian Mendez informed the club's directors that the team will not return to training until adequate security measures are guaranteed.

On the sporting front, Velez's performance in the Argentine Professional League has been underwhelming, with only five wins in 27 games, culminating in a 25th place out of 28 teams.

The farewell match for Diego Godin, a notable figure in the football world, was marred by this shocking and distressing incident. The focus now shifts to address the safety concerns for the players and restore a sense of security within the club.

More From Sports:

Sadio Mane joins Al-Nassr, unites with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Sadio Mane joins Al-Nassr, unites with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Bilawal-led panel to discuss Pakistan's World Cup participation in India

Bilawal-led panel to discuss Pakistan's World Cup participation in India
Two Pakistan matches expected to be rescheduled in World Cup

Two Pakistan matches expected to be rescheduled in World Cup
Pakistan leave for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in India

Pakistan leave for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in India
Six Pakistani players to star in The Hundred

Six Pakistani players to star in The Hundred
WATCH: Hamza Khan receives warm welcome after World Junior Squash Championship win

WATCH: Hamza Khan receives warm welcome after World Junior Squash Championship win
Liverpool's midfield overhaul continues as Fabinho joins Al-Ittihad

Liverpool's midfield overhaul continues as Fabinho joins Al-Ittihad
American cycling prodigy Magnus White dies in training accident

American cycling prodigy Magnus White dies in training accident
Manchester United and Adidas agree record-breaking £900m extension deal

Manchester United and Adidas agree record-breaking £900m extension deal