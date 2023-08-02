Violent attack on Velez Sarsfield players by club fans

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi finals - First Leg - Velez Sarsfield v Flamengo - Estadio Jose Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina - August 31, 2022 Velez Sarsfield fans inside the stadium before the match.—Reuters

Velez Sarsfield's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin bid farewell to the club in a match against Huracan, which ended in a defeat. However, the aftermath of the game took a dark turn as some of Velez's own fans viciously attacked the players, resorting to violence and even brandishing firearms.

After the match, as the team returned to their training camp at the Villa Olimpica Stadium, they faced a brutal encounter with the club's supporters. Several cars ambushed the players, creating a tense and threatening situation. Gianluca Prestianni, a striker for the team, recounted the terrifying experience to ESPN, stating that they were confronted by members of the 'Barra Brava' fan group.

Prestianni disclosed that he was physically assaulted, being struck twice in the face while being grabbed by the jacket. The fear was palpable among the players, with some of them hesitating to return home for fear of being followed. The attackers went as far as threatening one of the players, stating that he should leave his car or risk being shot in the legs. The harrowing incident has left the 17-year-old forward reconsidering his future with the club.

Another player, former Boca Juniors defender Leonardo Jara, revealed that a car was used to block his path, and he was also threatened with violence. The dangerous situation has caused distress and concern among the players involved, including forward Santiago Castro and defender Francisco Ortega.

In response to the violent incident, Atletico Velez issued a statement expressing regret and strong condemnation for the intimidating situation faced by some of their first-team players near the Villa Olimpica.

Local media reported that the players chose not to file a police complaint but have been called in for criminal investigation. Meanwhile, coach Sebastian Mendez informed the club's directors that the team will not return to training until adequate security measures are guaranteed.

On the sporting front, Velez's performance in the Argentine Professional League has been underwhelming, with only five wins in 27 games, culminating in a 25th place out of 28 teams.

The farewell match for Diego Godin, a notable figure in the football world, was marred by this shocking and distressing incident. The focus now shifts to address the safety concerns for the players and restore a sense of security within the club.